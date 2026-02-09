Chain accident leaves two dead, nine injured near Tumakuru

TUMAKURU: In a chain of accidents involving three cars, two men died, and nine others, including CEN DySP, were injured near Nagavalli village at Banavara gate on Tumakuru-Kunigal state highway on Sunday, around 8 pm.

The deceased were Suresh(55), a realtor, of Yadavanagara and Murali (60), a contractor, of Ashokanagara in the city. The DySP Ramakrishnappa, who sustained injuries, was shifted to the district hospital along with other injured, including a woman. The victims were returning home after attending a function at Adi Chunchanagiri in Nagamangala taluk when the incident occurred.

A car bound for Mysuru from Chitradurga, in an attempt to overtake another one, hit the car coming in the opposite direction, resulting in a chain of mishaps. Hebburu police have registered a case.