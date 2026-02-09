Dakshina Kannada leads Karnataka in cancer detection with over 3.4K cases in five years

MANGALURU: Dakshina Kannada, Hassan, and Kalburgi have recorded the highest cancer detection numbers in Karnataka over the past five years, accounting for a disproportionate share of diagnosed cases even as many districts reported negligible detections despite large-scale screening, according to Lok Sabha data.

Between 2020–21 and 2024–25, Dakshina Kannada reported a cumulative total of 3,432 diagnosed cases of oral, cervical, and breast cancers. Kalburgi followed closely with 3,397 cases, while Hassan recorded 2,436 cases during the same period.

Dakshina Kannada’s data reveal a dramatic single-year surge, rising from 18 diagnosed cases out of 16,41,913 screened in 2022–23, and 67 cases from 41,088 screened in 2023–24, to 3,328 cases in 2024–25 from just 70,033 screened. Kalburgi’s numbers were driven largely by earlier spikes, with 1,112 cases in 2021–22 and 2,073 in 2022–23, before falling to 182 in 2023–24 and 30 in 2024–25. Hassan saw low early detections until a sharp spike to 2,224 in 2023–24, followed by 99 cases in 2024–25.

Other districts with notable cumulative detections over five years include Belagavi (849 cases), Kolar (844), Haveri (463), Tumkur (538), and Chikmagalur (1,648), mostly concentrated in the first two years. In 2024–25, Dakshina Kannada remained the clear outlier at 3,328 cases, followed by Kolar (402) and Davanagere (189). Bagalkot reported 168 cases, Tumkur 117, and Hassan 99. Bengaluru screened a total of 13,91,301 people and reported 292 diagnosed cases between 2020-21 and 2024-25.