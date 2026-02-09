Indo-US trade deal 'surrender' by PM, says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday slammed the Indo-US trade deal as “complete surrender”, saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi needs to step down immediately and accused him of letting down farmers and the nation’s dignity.

“The interim trade deal announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump did not come from equal and fair negotiations. It followed tariff threats, pressure tactics and public warnings by the United States on India’s trade and energy choices.

Yielding under such pressure is not diplomacy but surrender. By accepting these terms, Narendra Modi has weakened India’s independence and lowered the country’s standing in the world,” he posted on X.

He said the deal terms show why this framework is deeply unfair. The United States will continue to impose tariffs of around 18% on Indian goods, while India is being pushed to reduce tariffs on American goods to zero and remove other barriers.