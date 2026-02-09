Indo-US trade deal 'surrender' by PM, says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday slammed the Indo-US trade deal as “complete surrender”, saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi needs to step down immediately and accused him of letting down farmers and the nation’s dignity.
“The interim trade deal announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump did not come from equal and fair negotiations. It followed tariff threats, pressure tactics and public warnings by the United States on India’s trade and energy choices.
Yielding under such pressure is not diplomacy but surrender. By accepting these terms, Narendra Modi has weakened India’s independence and lowered the country’s standing in the world,” he posted on X.
He said the deal terms show why this framework is deeply unfair. The United States will continue to impose tariffs of around 18% on Indian goods, while India is being pushed to reduce tariffs on American goods to zero and remove other barriers.
There are claims that India will import American goods worth $500 billion. US leaders have openly said this framework will benefit American farmers and rural America. At the same time, Indian agriculture stands to lose heavily. Indian farmers will be forced to compete with cheap, subsidised American farm products, threatening the livelihoods of 72 crore farmers and farm labourers. This is not free trade. It is economic coercion, he said.
“India accepted these terms because Modi reduced India to a position of weakness, where protecting himself mattered more than protecting the country. Serious legal cases involving his close friend Gautam Adani are ongoing in US courts.
At the same time, international disclosures linked to the Epstein files have surfaced, in which the names of Modi and a senior Union minister have appeared. We do not yet know what more may come out. But even the possibility that such matters could be used to pressure India is deeply dangerous,” the CM said.
He added that this is not a series of isolated failures but a clear pattern of surrender - on trade, diplomacy and national security. “A prime minister who exposes the nation to pressure, weakens farmers’ livelihoods, and damages India’s dignity cannot continue in office. ‘Compromised’ Modi must take responsibility and immediately resign,’’ Siddaramaiah said.