Karnataka energy dept to focus on solar power

BENGALURU: Making the most of the announcements made in the Union Budget, the state energy department is now working to lay more stress on setting higher targets for the implementation of the Kusum-B (KB) and Kusum-C (KC) schemes. The department is also focusing on revising the set targets for the implementation of the PM Surya Ghar scheme.

According to state government data, during the past two and half years, tenders for 2800MW have been floated under Kusum-C scheme and 40,000 solar irrigation pumpsets have been installed across the state. In addition, 20,000 houses have been covered under PM Surya Ghar scheme.

“The concession schemes offered by the Union government on the solar panels and the higher allocation for the solar power sector has come as a boon, when we are struggling to implement the schemes. We are waiting for the ministry of new and renewable energy to come out with further modifications, so that better schemes can be chalked out and included in the state budget,” a senior energy department official told The New Indian Express.

The official said that solar power was highlighted during the recent state budget meeting with the finance department and the chief minister. “The Centre has set a target of covering one lakh houses by March 2027. We have 14 months to meet the target. To achieve it at the earliest, we have prepared a list of prospective consumers,” the official said.