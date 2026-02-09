Karnataka gets Rs 192-cr push under national pulses mission

BENGALURU: Union Minister for Agriculture, Farmers’ Welfare and Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday announced Rs 191.67 crore allocation to Karnataka under the National Pulses Mission, along with the release of Rs 154 crore in pending funds under the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana, aimed at strengthening agricultural productivity and farmer incomes in the state. The announcements were made at the International Trade Fair 2026 in Bengaluru.

Addressing farmers and stakeholders, Chouhan said Karnataka plays a significant role in India’s agricultural economy, particularly in the cultivation of pulses and millets. To boost tur dal production, he announced the establishment of 25 Seed Villages across the state, with an incentive of Rs 10,000 per hectare for participating farmers. He also announced a Rs 25-lakh subsidy per dal mill from the Centre to promote value addition, local processing, and better price realisation for farmers.

Highlighting Karnataka’s export strength, Agriculture Minister N Cheluvarayaswamy said the state accounts for nearly 40 per cent of India’s millet exports and about 60 per cent of total coffee exports. He said further growth would require enhanced Central support for food parks, cold storage, logistics, branding and exports.

Chouhan said investments in quality seeds, processing infrastructure and efficient market linkages are crucial for ensuring income stability for farmers. He reiterated that central assistance to states would be extended without political discrimination, and stressed the importance of cooperative efforts between the Centre and state to strengthen food security and agricultural growth.

Chouhan also flagged off the Sampurna Grand Challenge 2026, an innovation challenge announced by the Government of Karnataka in partnership with GAIN, Nutrition Connect, ABWCI, Thinkthrough Consulting, and other partners.