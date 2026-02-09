Karnataka ready, Centre delaying Kalasa Banduri, Mekedatu: CM Siddaramaiah

HUBBALLI: Coming down heavily on Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday said the Kalasa Banduri Nala project is getting delayed as the central Wildlife Board is yet to give its nod.
“The state government is all set to commence the work as soon as it gets the approval. The government has already called the tender and the project has been assigned to two agencies,” he said after laying the foundation stone for projects worth Rs 350 crore, including the Rs-200 crore Bennihalla Flood Control and Embankment Construction Project in Shiraguppi village. Union minister Pralhad Joshi skipped the event.
He said the BJP is lying to people. This is not the only project delayed by the Union government. The Upper Krishna and Mekedatu projects are also being delayed. To hide their inefficiency, BJP leaders are claiming that the state government’s treasury is empty. These works can be taken as testimony that the state government is busy in developmental works and not in spreading lies, he added.
“The BJP is a team of liars. I will quote an instance seven years back when (BJP leader) BS Yediyurappa said if the BJP comes to power the government will take up the Kalasa Banduri project work, but they did nothing. The Union finance minister also promised to give Rs 5,300 crore for the Upper Badra project. Former CM Basavaraj Bommai had said the project will be considered as a national project but did nothing,” he said.
The CM also said the state is getting only 13 per cent of its GST share and criticised the replacement of MGNREGA with the Viksit Bharat-G RAM-G Act. “The Congress will restore the old name of the scheme. Demanding GST share is not wrong. The Union government has looted enough from the state in the form of GST,” he added.
He explained that the state has lost Rs 20,000 crore of its fair share this year. The trade deal with the USA is dangerous for farmers of the country. It is the time for farmers to take a call, Siddaramaiah said.
Law Minister HK Patil said Joshi has no moral right to step into the district. He had cheated the public by spreading lies regarding Kalasa Banduri and other works. District in-charge Minister Santosh Lad and Navalgund MLA NH Konaraddi also spoke.
Flood-prone stream
The Bennihalla stream originates near Dundasi in Haveri district and flows through Kundgol, Hubballi, Dharwad, Navalgund and Gadag, covering 148 km, before joining the Malaprabha river near Manasagi
As many as 15 sub streams flowing from Belagavi, Dharwad, Haveri and Gadag join the Bennihalla stream and results in flash floods during rain
50,000 acres of agricultural lands get submerged during flooding. As many as 37 villages get water logged