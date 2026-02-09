Karnataka ready, Centre delaying Kalasa Banduri, Mekedatu: CM Siddaramaiah

HUBBALLI: Coming down heavily on Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday said the Kalasa Banduri Nala project is getting delayed as the central Wildlife Board is yet to give its nod.

“The state government is all set to commence the work as soon as it gets the approval. The government has already called the tender and the project has been assigned to two agencies,” he said after laying the foundation stone for projects worth Rs 350 crore, including the Rs-200 crore Bennihalla Flood Control and Embankment Construction Project in Shiraguppi village. Union minister Pralhad Joshi skipped the event.

He said the BJP is lying to people. This is not the only project delayed by the Union government. The Upper Krishna and Mekedatu projects are also being delayed. To hide their inefficiency, BJP leaders are claiming that the state government’s treasury is empty. These works can be taken as testimony that the state government is busy in developmental works and not in spreading lies, he added.

“The BJP is a team of liars. I will quote an instance seven years back when (BJP leader) BS Yediyurappa said if the BJP comes to power the government will take up the Kalasa Banduri project work, but they did nothing. The Union finance minister also promised to give Rs 5,300 crore for the Upper Badra project. Former CM Basavaraj Bommai had said the project will be considered as a national project but did nothing,” he said.