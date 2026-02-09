Prehistoric human skeletons excavated in Karnataka's Ballari district

BALLARI: Researchers have found two prehistoric human skeletons during an ongoing excavation at Gaudra Moole Hill in Tekkalakote town of Ballari district.
The excavation is being carried out by a team led by Dr Namita S Sugandhi, a professor at Hartwick College in the US who is also the co-director of the project.
During excavation work last week, human bones were initially noticed beneath the soil. Further digging led to the unearthing of two complete human skeletons, each measuring approximately 5.5 feet in length, found lying side by side.
Skeletons were found in well-preserved condition
Remarkably, the skeletons were found in a well-preserved condition. Clear evidence of a burial practice involving the placement of stones over the bodies has also been observed, offering valuable insights into the social and cultural customs of the period.
Pottery fragments, microlithic tools and evidence related to early human tool usage were found around the skeletons. These findings suggest that the Tekkalakote may have been an important human settlement during the Neolithic or prehistoric period.
Experts estimate that the skeletons could date back between 3,000 and 5,000 years. Officials have decided to subject the remains to carbon dating tests to determine their precise age. State archaeology department deputy director and director of the excavation R Shajeswar, visited the site and inspected the findings.
He said the responsibility of preserving such a rare archaeological site for future generations rests with everyone. Dr Sugandhi first visited Tekkalakote for excavation work in 2019.
In 2025, she made her second visit with the objective of preparing a research paper and presented a study titled Man and Environment Tekkalakote. She is currently engaged in the excavation for the third time.
In 1964, noted archaeologist MS Nagaraja Rao had conducted excavations at Tekkalakote, bringing global attention to the region’s historical significance. It served as an inspiration for Dr Sugandhi and motivated her to select Tekkalakote for research.