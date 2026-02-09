Prehistoric human skeletons excavated in Karnataka's Ballari district

BALLARI: Researchers have found two prehistoric human skeletons during an ongoing excavation at Gaudra Moole Hill in Tekkalakote town of Ballari district.

The excavation is being carried out by a team led by Dr Namita S Sugandhi, a professor at Hartwick College in the US who is also the co-director of the project.

During excavation work last week, human bones were initially noticed beneath the soil. Further digging led to the unearthing of two complete human skeletons, each measuring approximately 5.5 feet in length, found lying side by side.

Skeletons were found in well-preserved condition

Remarkably, the skeletons were found in a well-preserved condition. Clear evidence of a burial practice involving the placement of stones over the bodies has also been observed, offering valuable insights into the social and cultural customs of the period.