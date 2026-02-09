SIR effect in Karnataka: Labour exodus hits coffee heartland during harvest season

BENGALURU: With the coffee picking season in full swing in coffee country – Kodagu, Hassan, Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru – a deadline in Assam has triggered an unexpected crisis for planters. Hundreds of migrant workers from Assam are heading back home, to ensure their names are on the voter list.

Assam’s ongoing Special Intensive Revision SIR of electoral rolls, a major verification drive by the Election Commission, has put thousands of names at risk of deletion if residents fail to appear or submit documents in time. For many seasonal labourers who have made Karnataka’s coffee estates in the Malnad areas their workplace for months or even years, missing the SIR process could mean losing their voting rights, and potentially much more, in their home state.

The result is a sudden labour crunch right when cherries are ripening and need to be picked quickly to avoid crop damage or quality loss. If left on the plants, the ripe cherries will drop to the ground and new coffee plants will sprout, causing more problems for growers. Planters were divided on dependency on migrant labour, revealing tensions over reliance on this sector.

MT Cariappa, a planter and advocate based in Srimangala, South Kodagu, says Kodagu’s growers are far from dependent on Assam-origin workers. “We are getting labour from Wayanad in Kerala and HD Kote region. They come in jeeps and their wages are reasonable,” he said. “Especially in South Coorg, we are not depending on them, but are getting labourers from Tamil Nadu also.”