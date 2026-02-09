Six killed in two separate road accidents in Karnataka

KOLAR: Six persons were killed in two separate road accidents in Bidar and Kolar districts, police said on Monday.

Three members of a family were killed on the spot after a motorcycle rammed into a bridge near Naganna Cross, close to Hallikheda in Humnabad taluk of Bidar district on Sunday, police said.

The deceased were identified as Venkat Karatmal (40), his wife Shilpa (35) and their daughter Rakshita (12), residents of Rajeshwar village. Their son Digambar (15) sustained serious injuries and has been shifted to hospital.

"The accident occurred when four persons were travelling on a motorcycle and the rider lost control, causing the vehicle to hit the bridge," police said.

In another accident, three labourers were killed after a car overturned at Srinivaspur in Kolar district on Sunday, police said.

The deceased were identified as Muniyamma and Venkatappa from Andhra Pradesh. More than 10 others were injured in the mishap and were admitted to a hospital in Madanapalle, Andhra Pradesh.

"The accident took place while the labourers were returning after finishing daily wage work. A case has been registered at Srinivaspur police station and further investigation is underway," police said.