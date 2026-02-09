Top brass must clear air on power tussle in Karnataka: Home Minister G Parameshwara

BENGALURU: Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara on Sunday indirectly suggested that the Congress high command clear the air over the change in leadership tussle in Karnataka as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s MLC son Dr Yathindra and the DCM D K Shivakumar camp are setting their own narratives.

“Only the chief minister, deputy CM and the Congress high command know what transpired between them over the issue. If the high command is silent, what are we supposed to understand?” he told reporters.

On Dr Yathindra’s statement that “Siddaramaiah will be the CM for five years”, Parameshwara clarified that “that is his personal opinion”.

“We are relying on the high command, who said that there is an agreement on power sharing. Did the high command say this? Shivakumar may have said it, that is his opinion. We do not know what he knows,” he said.

“If there is an agreement, the high command can say or take action. There is no point in questioning us without central leaders taking any decision. The high command knows very well what to do and how to handle it. The final decision lies with it. Many people can make statements, but they are just statements. All issues will be resolved only when the high command takes a call,” he said.

Meanwhile, he defended the government’s decision to purchase Artificial Intelligence-powered social media analytics software at a cost of Rs 67 crore to tackle misinformation and hate speech.