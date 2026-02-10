24 countries reaffirm commitment to conservation of big cats under India’s leadership

MYSURU: India’s leadership in global big cat conservation was highlighted on Monday at the Bandipur Tiger Reserve, where the International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA), in collaboration with Bandipur Tiger Reserve, launched the ITEC Course for Wildlife and Conservation Practitioners. The five-day programme, being held from February 9 to 13 at Bandipur and Nagarahole Tiger Reserves, is sponsored by the Ministry of External Affairs.

The initiative assumes added significance as it is the first time an Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) course is being conducted in South India combining classroom sessions with on-ground exposure in a premier tiger landscape.

Addressing the international gathering, IBCA Director General Dr SP Yadav highlighted India’s pivotal role in big cat conservation, noting that the country is home to nearly 70 per cent of the world’s tiger population and about 35 per cent of its leopards.

He said India has developed robust and scientific conservation strategies for tigers and other big cat species, setting an example for the rest of the world. As part of the IBCA summit held alongside the course, as many as 24 countries signed a declaration reaffirming their commitment to the conservation of big cats under India’s leadership.

Delegates from over 23 countries, including Russia, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Kenya, Malaysia, Peru, Namibia and Kazakhstan, participated , with a total of 39 international representatives in attendance.

The first day of the course focused on best practices in big cat conservation, covering themes such as active management, protection strategies, smart patrolling systems and technology-aided wildlife conservation.