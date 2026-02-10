Activists urge Karnataka CM to launch Gandhi Mission for rural economy revival

BENGALURU: A group of Gandhian thinkers and activists has appealed to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to launch a comprehensive Gandhi Mission aimed at reviving Karnataka’s collapsing rural economy, warning that continued neglect of villages is driving large-scale migration and deepening urban distress.

In a letter addressed to the Chief Minister, Heggodu Prasanna, Prof GS Jaydev, GB Shivraj and noted historian Ramachandra Guha — all recipients of the Mahatma Gandhi Service Award — said villages are steadily losing able-bodied residents as people migrate to cities in search of livelihoods. This, they argued, has resulted in congested, polluted urban centres, which are increasingly vulnerable to unemployment and social problems.

While acknowledging the role of government guarantee schemes, the signatories described them as “temporary painkillers” that offer short-term relief but do not address structural issues. They called for a long-term Gandhian approach focused on the revival of village-based economies through hand-spinning, hand-weaving in cotton, wool and silk, and the promotion of home-based industries.

The letter argued that the dominance of large-scale manufacturing is weakening, with rising urban unemployment and environmental damage caused by excessive fuel consumption. In contrast, there is growing demand among urban consumers for handmade fabrics, organic food, chemical-free dyes, and natural farm produce, with buyers willing to pay premium prices.