Anti eve-teasing squad set up to crack down on street harassment during Hampi Utsav

HAMPI, HOSAPETE: For the first time in the history of Hampi Utsav, Vijayanagara district police have introduced an Anti Eve-Teasing Squad and women’s safety islands to ensure the safety of women visitors during the festival, scheduled to be held from February 13 to 15.

The initiative follows a report published last year by TNIE, which highlighted harassment of Israeli woman during the event. While the matter was initially alleged to have been suppressed, newspaper reports led to the arrest of three youths who harassed the foreign tourist.

In response to these incidents, the police department has now put in place extensive security measures. More than 230 CCTV cameras have been installed across the festival venues, and nearly 1,600 police personnel will be deployed to maintain law and order and ensure the safety of visitors throughout the three-day event.

District-in-charge minister Zameer Ahmad Khan has directed all district officials, particularly the police department, to work diligently for the smooth and successful conduct of Hampi Utsav.