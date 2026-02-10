Coffee Board eyes crossing $1.8 billion export target

BENGALURU: The Coffee Board is leaving no stone unturned in tapping the domestic and international sector to make profits, and is looking to cross last fiscal’s export target and change market trends.

Coffee Board of India CEO and Secretary M Kurma Rao on Monday said coffee exports for the year 2024-25 stood at $1.8billion. Till February 1, 2026, exports for 2025-26 were at $1.72billion. “We are expecting to cross last year’s export figure. This will be achieved in the last few days, before end of March 2026,” he said.

Board data showed exports from January-December 2025 at $2billion. Coffee production for the year 2024-25 was 3.63 lakh tonnes. Of the total coffee produced, 70 per cent is exported and 30 per cent is for domestic consumption. A slow rise in domestic consumption is being noted. Data also showed Bengaluru gradually becoming the coffee capital of India and Asia.

Rao said all efforts are being made to increase export, production, productivity and coffee quality. Different strategies are being adopted, including water augmentation, special irrigation schemes and replacement and consolidation plantation. He was speaking to the media after announcing the second edition of the three-day India International Coffee Festival (IICF) from February 12 in Bengaluru.