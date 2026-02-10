Foresters to capture tiger after three cows killed in single night in Karnataka

MADIKERI: After three cows were killed in a single night in Besaguru village, forest department officials on Tuesday said permission has been granted to capture a tiger involved in repeated cattle attacks in South Kodagu, triggering protests and anger among local farmers.

Two cows belonging to farmer B. Prakash and a pregnant cow owned by farmer Rajappa were killed in a tiger attack reported late in the evening, with all three incidents occurring within a 150-metre radius in the village. The carcasses of the two cows and the half-eaten body of the pregnant cow were found at the site.

Following the attack, farmers gathered in large numbers and voiced their anger against the forest department for failing to curb tiger movement in the area. With more than seven cattle having fallen prey to tiger attacks in recent months, the farmers demanded urgent measures to ensure their safety from prowling tigers.

Farmers staged a protest against the forest department, demanding the immediate capture of the conflict tiger. Villagers and office-bearers of the farmers’ association, who protested for nearly three hours, strongly reprimanded forest department officials, including Assistant Conservator of Forests Gopal and Range Forest Officer Gangadhar, who visited the spot.

Foresters alerted senior officials, following which Chief Conservator of Forests Sonal Vrishni visited the village and interacted with the farmers. The protesters accused the department of failing to capture the conflict tiger, which they said has killed several cattle in the region. The CCF assured them that a capture operation would be carried out.

Meanwhile, the PCCF (Wildlife) office has granted permission to capture the conflict tiger. Camera traps were installed in the affected area of the village from January 7, after a cow fell prey to a tiger attack, and the animal has since been identified as a tiger from Nagarahole.

With the tiger having killed more than seven cattle in recent months, the forest department has received approval to capture it in accordance with guidelines laid down by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA).

“Over 80 foresters alongside department RFOs and RRT teams will take part in the capture mission. Currently we are scrutinizing the conflict zone using drones. Two tamed elephants have been halted at the spot and the arrangements for the capture mission have begun,” confirmed Jaganath, Virajpet DCF.