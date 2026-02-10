JDS youth wing chief Nikhil expresses displeasure over ex-MLA's statement on BJP alliance

HASSAN: JDS youth wing president Nikhil Kumaraswamy has said that the BJP disciplinary committee should look in to the statements made by BJP state general secretary Preetam J Gowda regarding the BJP-JDS alliance. Gowda is a former MLA from Hassan.

Speaking to the reporters after inaugurating a temple at Kelagalale in Arkalgud taluk, Hassan, Nikhil said people want to support the BJP-JDS alliance as they are frustrated with Congress government and want HD Kumaraswamy to become the CM.

Nikhil said that the senior leaders of both JDS and BJP should caution such leaders against making statements that could harm the alliance and also tarnish the image of both the parties. Gowda had recently said that BJP will fight the upcoming local body elections independently and the alliance with JDS is only for Assembly elections.

Gowda had also said that BJP will win over 130 seats in 2028 elections under the leadership of state president B Y Vijayendra and the state will have a BJP CM. It is too early to say whether Kumaraswamy will return to state politics and become the CM and the BJP national leaders will discuss and take a decision in this regard, Nikhil said. Meanwhile, Arkalgud JDS MLA A Manju asked if Preetam was the BJP high command to talk about the alliance.