Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah seeks Union Govt's nod for SC/ST quota hike

SHIVAMOGGA: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that his government would press the Union Government to increase reservation for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in proportion to their population, asserting that social justice remained the core principle of his administration.

“Our government stands firmly for social justice. We will urge the Centre to increase SC/ST reservation in line with their population,” Siddaramaiah said while inaugurating the Sri Maharshi Valmiki Jatre-2026 Jan Jagruti Jatre Mahotsava organised by the Sri Maharshi Valmiki Gurupeetha at Rajanahalli in Harihar taluk of Davanagere district on Monday.

Stressing the importance of education, the CM said that oppressed communities cannot secure their rights without understanding their history. “If history is forgotten, it is impossible to build the future. Education, organisation and struggle are the only paths through which the oppressed can protect their rights,” he said.

Siddaramaiah said education was essential to eradicate superstition and regressive practices. “Marginalised communities were deliberately denied education in the past. After the Constitution came into force, equal opportunities became possible,” he said, adding that education helped oppressed sections join the social mainstream.

Referring to social reformers, he said, “Maharshi Valmiki composed the Ramayana through education, and Vyasa, who wrote the Mahabharata, belonged to the fisher community. Yet, under the four-varna system, Shudras were kept away from education.”

Quoting Dr BR Ambedkar, Siddaramaiah said, “True freedom is achieved only when social and economic freedom is ensured for every individual.” He blamed vested interests for creating the caste system and perpetuating inequality.

“Only economic and social empowerment can eliminate inequality. Awareness of rights is necessary to bring change,” the Chief Minister said.

Highlighting welfare measures, the CM said Karnataka implemented the SCSP-TSP Act in 2013 to ensure budgetary allocation in proportion to the SC-ST population.