Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah seeks Union Govt's nod for SC/ST quota hike

SHIVAMOGGA: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that his government would press the Union Government to increase reservation for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in proportion to their population, asserting that social justice remained the core principle of his administration.
“Our government stands firmly for social justice. We will urge the Centre to increase SC/ST reservation in line with their population,” Siddaramaiah said while inaugurating the Sri Maharshi Valmiki Jatre-2026 Jan Jagruti Jatre Mahotsava organised by the Sri Maharshi Valmiki Gurupeetha at Rajanahalli in Harihar taluk of Davanagere district on Monday.
Stressing the importance of education, the CM said that oppressed communities cannot secure their rights without understanding their history. “If history is forgotten, it is impossible to build the future. Education, organisation and struggle are the only paths through which the oppressed can protect their rights,” he said.
Siddaramaiah said education was essential to eradicate superstition and regressive practices. “Marginalised communities were deliberately denied education in the past. After the Constitution came into force, equal opportunities became possible,” he said, adding that education helped oppressed sections join the social mainstream.
Referring to social reformers, he said, “Maharshi Valmiki composed the Ramayana through education, and Vyasa, who wrote the Mahabharata, belonged to the fisher community. Yet, under the four-varna system, Shudras were kept away from education.”
Quoting Dr BR Ambedkar, Siddaramaiah said, “True freedom is achieved only when social and economic freedom is ensured for every individual.” He blamed vested interests for creating the caste system and perpetuating inequality.
“Only economic and social empowerment can eliminate inequality. Awareness of rights is necessary to bring change,” the Chief Minister said.
Highlighting welfare measures, the CM said Karnataka implemented the SCSP-TSP Act in 2013 to ensure budgetary allocation in proportion to the SC-ST population.
“For 2025-26, we have allocated Rs 42,018 crore under the scheme,” he said.
Taking a swipe at the BJP, Siddaramaiah said, “Despite being in power for four years, the BJP spent Rs 1.1 lakh crore. In just three years, the Congress government has spent Rs 1.17 lakh crore.” He added that Karnataka was among the few states to have implemented the SCSP-TSP Act, which has been upheld by the Supreme Court.
The CM said reservation had been provided to SC/ST contractors in government tenders and in promotions for government employees.
“We have allotted nearly 50 acres to various mutts, including 4.18 acres to the Valmiki Mutt,” he said. Noting that SC/ST communities constitute 24.1% of Karnataka’s population, Siddaramaiah said the state’s recommendation to enhance reservation accordingly had been stayed by the Supreme Court. “We will press the Centre to include it in the 9th Schedule and implement the enhanced reservation,” he said.
Siddaramaiah assured that community demands would be addressed in phases. “Without employment, education and social and economic justice, equality cannot be achieved.
If forces opposed to the Constitution come to power, its implementation becomes impossible,” he said.