LoP Ashoka criticises Karnataka govt over ministerial rank to 149 Congress leaders

BENGALURU: Leader of Opposition R Ashoka has criticised the State Government for granting cabinet rank to 149 Congress leaders, including several MLAs. He alleged that along with the cabinet ministers, the recent appointments of Congress leaders to various boards and corporations will impose an additional burden of nearly Rs 50 crore annually owing to their cabinet ranking.

Ashoka said there are 134 Congress MLAs, while the State Government has given ministerial status (rank) to 149 individuals, including Congress leaders who were made chairman of various boards and corporations. Criticising the facilities given to these many people that comes along with the ministerial ranking status, Ashoka said that the Congress government in Karnataka is wasting taxpayers’ money by granting ministerial rank to anyone and everyone, even though there is no money for development.

Ashoka said several development corporations meant for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes were suffering owing to lack of funds. The only achievement has been providing official cars for chairpersons and salaries and transport facilities for staff, he said. “Siddaramaiah, the most weak and inefficient CM the state has ever seen, is distributing ministerial positions to save his chair and is wasting public money for his selfish interests. How long will this shameless rule continue?” Ashoka said, demanding the CM’s resignation.

The LoP also alleged that beneficiaries of Gruha Lakhsmi and Anna Bhagya were not paid for two and one month, respectively. “Money is being given for the fun and frolic of the Congress,” he said.