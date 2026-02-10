Minor’s kidnap claim in Belthangady found to be false, injuries self-inflicted

MANGALURU: The alleged kidnap attempt on a minor schoolgirl in Belthangady, reported on Monday, has been found to be fabricated, police said on Tuesday, following an examination of CCTV footage and a re-recording of the girl’s statement.

According to police, the girl initially claimed that three masked men attempted to abduct her in a Maruti Omni and attacked her with a sharp weapon. The report had caused widespread concern in the area.

However, after verifying CCTV footage from the vicinity, police said no vehicle matching the description was found. A medical examination also indicated that the injury sustained by the girl was self-inflicted.