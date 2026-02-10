Minor’s kidnap claim in Belthangady found to be false, injuries self-inflicted

MANGALURU: The alleged kidnap attempt on a minor schoolgirl in Belthangady, reported on Monday, has been found to be fabricated, police said on Tuesday, following an examination of CCTV footage and a re-recording of the girl’s statement.
According to police, the girl initially claimed that three masked men attempted to abduct her in a Maruti Omni and attacked her with a sharp weapon. The report had caused widespread concern in the area.
However, after verifying CCTV footage from the vicinity, police said no vehicle matching the description was found. A medical examination also indicated that the injury sustained by the girl was self-inflicted.
During further inquiry, the minor reportedly admitted to giving a false statement about the incident. As the girl is a minor, the matter is being handled sensitively, and counselling will be provided through the Child Development Project Officer (CDPO), police said.
Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police Dr Arun stated that the girl had fabricated the kidnap story because she was unhappy studying at a college in Belthangady and wanted to continue her studies in Mangaluru.
Police added that legal action will be taken against a person who allowed the minor to use a two-wheeler. Meanwhile, a man who had told the media on Monday that he witnessed three men attempting to abduct the girl later informed police that he had merely repeated what the girl had told him.