Revenue dept will be fully digitised: Karnataka Minister Byre Gowda

GADAG: Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said government will completely digitise the Revenue department and provide transparent services to the public and reduce the menace of middlemen. Speaking at Gadag DC office on Monday, Byre Gowda said, “Before our government came to power, there were 10,774 pending cases in the state’s tahsildar offices. A special campaign was organised and they were disposed of and currently only 478 cases are pending. Instructions have been given to settle them soon”.

“Of the 32,782 cases that were pending for more than five years, only 3,155 are remaining and officials are directed to settle these in the next two months.

Nanna Bhoomi Abhiyan was launched to survey the lands of Bagar Hukum farmers and resolve the RTC problem. While 5,842 land titles were repaired during 2013-18, 8,500 cases were disposed of in 2018-23. Under the campaign that started from January 2025, survey and land title repair are currently underway in 1,93,615 cases across the state” added the minister.

Byre Gowda said, “One lakh title deeds were distributed in the last six years under the scheme to convert undocumented residential areas of Tanda and Hatti into revenue villages. Title deeds are given to 1.10 lakh people during the two and a half years of our government. A conference will be held in Haveri on February 14 and the same number of title deeds will be distributed.