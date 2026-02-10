Sub-registrar arrested in Karnataka over fraudulent registration of agricultural land

BELAGAVI: Hukkeri police arrested a sub-registrar and a bond writer for their involvement in the fraudulent registration of agricultural land in Kuraniwadi village. On May 22, 2024, both the accused allegedly conspired to grab 2 acres 1 gunta of land in survey no 119/1 belonging to Shivanand Parappa Managavi.

The accused prepared a fabricated and legally invalid agreement, and registered at the Hukkeri sub-registrar’s office, allegedly misusing official authority.

Hukkeri police arrested accused Anand Mahadev Daddimani (35), a resident of Nekar Galli, Hukkeri, working as an advocate and bond writer and Madivalayya Basavaraj Banimmath (34) of Tigadolli, Kittur, the sub-registrar.

Both have been produced before court and remanded in judicial custody. Further investigations are underway.