Union Minister HDK prepares ground for return to Karnataka politics in 2028

BENGALURU: Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries HD Kumaraswamy has expressed his desire to return to state politics in 2028, claiming it is on the insistence of the people, especially the rank and file of the JDS. He has been visible in Old Mysuru region, travelling through the Vokkaliga belt, to boost the morale of party workers. On Sunday, he sent out a clear message that sulking Chamundeshwari MLA GT Devegowda is not indispensable for the party.

The JDS, which holds sway over this region, forged an alliance with the BJP during the 2024 LS polls. BJP leaders realised they could capitalise on it and win some seats; Union Minister of State for Railways and Jal Shakti V Somanna won Tumakuru easily, with the backing of JDS and its supremo HD Deve Gowda.

Tumakuru Rural BJP MLA B Suresh Gowda, who recently invited Kumaraswamy to a religious event, said, “With BJP-JDS allying in 2028, Congress will not be able to win even a single seat in Old Mysuru region. As soon as the alliance was forged, I heartily accepted Kumaraswamy as my leader and went to his farmhouse in Bidadi to seek his blessings.”