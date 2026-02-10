Union Minister HDK prepares ground for return to Karnataka politics in 2028

BENGALURU: Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries HD Kumaraswamy has expressed his desire to return to state politics in 2028, claiming it is on the insistence of the people, especially the rank and file of the JDS. He has been visible in Old Mysuru region, travelling through the Vokkaliga belt, to boost the morale of party workers. On Sunday, he sent out a clear message that sulking Chamundeshwari MLA GT Devegowda is not indispensable for the party.
The JDS, which holds sway over this region, forged an alliance with the BJP during the 2024 LS polls. BJP leaders realised they could capitalise on it and win some seats; Union Minister of State for Railways and Jal Shakti V Somanna won Tumakuru easily, with the backing of JDS and its supremo HD Deve Gowda.
Tumakuru Rural BJP MLA B Suresh Gowda, who recently invited Kumaraswamy to a religious event, said, “With BJP-JDS allying in 2028, Congress will not be able to win even a single seat in Old Mysuru region. As soon as the alliance was forged, I heartily accepted Kumaraswamy as my leader and went to his farmhouse in Bidadi to seek his blessings.”
He and other BJP leaders admit that Deve Gowda and Kumaraswamy are a force to reckon with, and expect the BJP-JDS alliance to work magic in the Greater Bengaluru Authority polls. “The JDS has its base in Yeshwantpur, Mahalakshmi Layout, Bengaluru South constituencies and can win at least 30-35 seats,” remarked a BJP leader. The alliance is likely to hold good in the ZP/TP polls too.
With Gowda and Kumaraswamy having a strong relationship with BJP central leaders, the party can look at a revival of its fortunes.
On BJP accepting Kumaraswamy as chief minister candidate, the BJP leader clarified that it all depends on the performance of the JDS. Currently, the NDA has 81 MLAs in the Karntaka assembly -- BJP has 63 and JDS has 18. With BJP state president BY Vijayendra being the face of Veerashaiva-Lingayats and JDS having traction among Vokkaligas, the combination is likely to work for both parties which hope to clinch power.