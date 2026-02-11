All 136 MLAs are with me, claims DKS; hopes for Congress top brass’ decision in his favour

BENGALURU: Declaring that all 136 Congress MLAs, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, are with him, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, also KPCC president, kept his fingers crossed, hoping that the Congress high command will decide in his favour and hand him the chief minister’s chair.

Shivakumar had made the exact same statement during the special Assembly session recently. In Delhi, he was reiterating it while replying to the statement by Ramanagara MLA and his supporter Iqbal Hussain that 80-90 MLAs are in Shivakumar’s favour for the CM’s post.

Shivakumar, also an AICC observer for the Assam Assembly polls, was in Delhi to discuss the poll preparations at a meeting convened by AICC General Secretary and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday evening. He had skipped the pre-budget meeting by CM Siddaramaiah to take care of his commitment to the party.

Shivakumar is in the good books of Priyanka and chances of them discussing the leadership issue cannot be ruled out, sources said. On Wednesday, Shivakumar is planning to meet AICC General Secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal, Man Friday of Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi -- who may not give his assent to leadership change.

“I don’t have any confusion, others may have. Siddaramaiah and I know what we have spoken. It is no secret. Our high command is aware of it. Let others not be tensed about it. Issuing statements won’t help anyone,” he said before leaving for Delhi.

Siddaramaiah, who seems to be on the same page, said, “I won’t speak about it. The high command’s decision is final. I will adhere to it. Why should I go (to Delhi) if not called. I have budget preparation.”