All 136 MLAs are with me, claims DKS; hopes for Congress top brass’ decision in his favour

BENGALURU: Declaring that all 136 Congress MLAs, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, are with him, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, also KPCC president, kept his fingers crossed, hoping that the Congress high command will decide in his favour and hand him the chief minister’s chair.
Shivakumar had made the exact same statement during the special Assembly session recently. In Delhi, he was reiterating it while replying to the statement by Ramanagara MLA and his supporter Iqbal Hussain that 80-90 MLAs are in Shivakumar’s favour for the CM’s post.
Shivakumar, also an AICC observer for the Assam Assembly polls, was in Delhi to discuss the poll preparations at a meeting convened by AICC General Secretary and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday evening. He had skipped the pre-budget meeting by CM Siddaramaiah to take care of his commitment to the party.
Shivakumar is in the good books of Priyanka and chances of them discussing the leadership issue cannot be ruled out, sources said. On Wednesday, Shivakumar is planning to meet AICC General Secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal, Man Friday of Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi -- who may not give his assent to leadership change.
“I don’t have any confusion, others may have. Siddaramaiah and I know what we have spoken. It is no secret. Our high command is aware of it. Let others not be tensed about it. Issuing statements won’t help anyone,” he said before leaving for Delhi.
Siddaramaiah, who seems to be on the same page, said, “I won’t speak about it. The high command’s decision is final. I will adhere to it. Why should I go (to Delhi) if not called. I have budget preparation.”
In the meantime, Council Congress chief whip Saleem Ahmed, a cabinet berth aspirant, met some high command leaders in Delhi and apprised them of the state’s political scenario. Coming out, he was confident that cabinet reshuffle will happen after the budget session, likely to start on March 6. “The reshuffle should have happened before but it was postponed for various reasons. Fifty per cent of ministers should be dropped and be given party responsibilities to give an opportunity to new faces,” he said.
Food and Civil Supplies Minister KH Muniyappa was also in Delhi on an official visit. “There is no confusion in the government. It is moving smoothly. The CM will present a good budget,” he said.
“Muniyappa is a strong contender for a deputy chief minister’s post if the party high command gives assent as Siddaramaiah is said to be in favour of creating more DCM posts,” sources said.
Women and Child Welfare Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar too was heading to Delhi. Her younger brother and MLC Channaraj Hattiholi said in Bengaluru that Shivakumar has the support of 136 MLAs. “Shivakumar had predicted 136 seats before the assembly polls. He deserves to be CM in the present term,” he said.
Many Shivakumar sympathisers, including his younger brother DK Suresh, are camping in Delhi.