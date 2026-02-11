Centre adopts Karnataka panel’s key suggestion performance-based allocation of funds

BENGALURU: The state seems to have learnt its lesson from what happened to the grants that were supposed to come its way under the 15th finance commission.

This time, the Centre has incorporated one of the prime suggestions made by the Karnataka State Finance Commission in the 16th Finance Commission report for 2026-31.

“We had suggested that the utilisation certificate of schemes be stressed upon for allocating funds. We had recommended that the entire state should not be punished for the inability of some districts and departments to implement schemes. Instead, funds should be divided and allocated to districts and departments that are implementing the schemes,” said Dr C Narayanaswamy, Chairman, 5th Karnataka State Finance Commission.

“It was suggested that the prolonged wait for funds should be addressed, and a method should be derived for quick execution of work. It was suggested that each district submit a detailed account of the work orders and financial details on the utilisation of funds on quarterly basis for future allocations. The allocations of only those be withheld who are unable to upload the financial details and not punish the entire state,” he said.

Experts at the finance commission said, “This will not only help in getting funds from the Centre on time, but also makes districts and departments accountable. It will be handy in maintaining audit reports, ensuring transparency and submitting bills to state finance commission, for better allocation.”