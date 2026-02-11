End hate crimes against minorities, Muslim leaders urge Union government

BENGALURU: In the backdrop of increasing hate crimes against minorities, a group of muslim leaders and intellectuals met Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries HD Kumaraswamy and appraised him of the increasing incidents of hate crimes against minorities.

Former home minister R Roshan Baig, who was part of the delegation, told TNIE, “We would like the (Union) government to take some tangible action against the perpetrators (of hate crimes) and those who encourage this. They need to be dealt with as per law.’’

On Monday, the same delegation met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at his official residence. Baig’s post on X about the meeting read: “Met Defence Minister @ Rajnathsingh ji today as part of a delegation to express deep concern over disturbing reports of harassment faced by minorities in various parts of the country, and the irresponsible statements by certain political figures that are vitiating the communal atmosphere. The meeting was held under the aegis of Indian Muslims for Progress and Reform, Delhi, led by MJ Khan, to share our concerns and seek meaningful, institutional engagement with the Government in the larger interest of social harmony and national unity.”

When asked if he was concerned about the safety of minorities in Karnataka, he said, “No, not Karnataka. In Karnataka there is no problem. But in many parts of the country the scenario is disturbing for muslims and minorities. We are urging those concerned to rein in such elements.”

The delegation included former judges, defence experts, senior journalists, intellectuals and civil society leaders.