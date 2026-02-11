Group D staffer steals gold from bag of man visiting minister at Vidhana Soudha

BENGALURU: A Group ‘D’ employee of the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR), due for retirement in three months, was arrested for stealing around 300 gm of gold ornaments from a bag belonging to a person visiting the office of Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh.

The accused, Anthony Das, was arrested on February 5, while the incident occurred on the previous day, around 10 pm. The bag was kept on the bay window outside the minister’s office (Room Number 316A) at Vidhana Soudha.

The visitor, Naveen, had come with a bag and kept it on the window before entering the minister’s room. While going back, he forgot to take the bag. When he came the next day to collect the bag, the cash and gold ornaments inside it were missing. He filed a complaint with the jurisdictional Vidhana Soudha police.

“Das was seen checking the bag, taking only the gold ornaments and leaving the bag. Based on the footage, he was secured inside Vidhana Soudha. When the visitor entered Vidhana Soudha, policemen at the gates did not find any gold or cash in the bag, except for some medical records. It is not clear if he had collected the valuables from somebody else inside Vidhana Soudha. The case is still under investigation,” said an officer.