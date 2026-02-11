HDK, Kolar MP meet AP CM Naidu, discuss Krishna waters

KOLAR: Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries HD Kumaraswamy and Kolar MP Mallesh Babu, who met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, appealed to him to share Krishna river water with parched Kolar, Chikkaballapur and Bengaluru Rural districts.

Mallesh Babu told Naidu that the three districts face severe drinking water shortage, and sharing Krishna waters will help the people greatly.

Chandrababu Naidu had visited Kumaraswamy’s office to discuss developmental issues related to his state, and during this visit, Mallesh Babu submitted the memorandum.

Diverting water to Kolar and Chikkaballapur districts, which lie along the Andhra Pradesh border, will prove to be a boon, he said.

"People here have been facing a drinking water shortage for many decades. The groundwater level in this area has dropped drastically, and the available water is unfit for drinking. "

Kumaraswamy explained to Naidu that even after drilling down 1500ft, water could not be found, and if found, was not potable.

The Krishna, which flows adjacent to the districts, will help the people, he said. Naidu promised to thoroughly examine the appeal. He assured them he will hold a meeting with officials and that he was also aware about the issues.

During the meeting, Union Minister of State for Heavy Industries and Steel Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma, all Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs of the Telugu Desam Party, Jana Sena and BJP from Andhra Pradesh were present.