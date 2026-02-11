ISRO chief Narayanan calls India-US space ties human-centric

BENGALURU: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairman V Narayanan, speaking as the chief guest at the inaugural session of US-India Space Business Forum on Tuesday, said, “The collaboration between India and the United States of America (USA) in space research began in 1962, 15 years after India’s independence. It began not to compete with anybody, but to bring the benefits of space technology to the common man in India.”
Organised by the US Consulate General Chennai, and the US–India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF), the event brought together stakeholders in space operations from USA and India to embolden the commercial ties between the two nations in the field of space research.
Narayanan said, “It is a human-centric, application-oriented enterprise. We strongly believe that space is for the global community; it belongs to all. The benefits should be enjoyed by all.”
He also said that the union government’s first thought about international collaboration in space technologies was not necessarily cultivating space-based businesses, but making space accessible.
Narayanan charted the history of India’s ventures into space, saying that in the 64 years of the country’s astronomical aspirations, 433 satellites, including those funded by other nations, were sent into the orbit from the country. He also revealed the country’s plan to develop a satellite to study climate and weather patterns of countries that are part of the G20 alliance.
“Indian industries are building a lot of hardware, including rocket parts and satellite parts. From a handful of space-research startups, we have 330 startup companies today that ISRO is supporting,” he added.
Associate administrator at National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) Joel Graham virtually participated through a video message.
“I want to express NASA’s strong support to the forum. Many of the US companies here are NASA’s trusted partners and contractors, and I am pleased that my Indian colleagues will have an opportunity to learn about your work, and vice-versa.
I also thank the Indian space leaders who are engaging with these companies; we have much to learn from one another,” he said.