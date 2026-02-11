Jarkiholi urges public not to read politics into Delhi visits amid leadership speculation

BELGAVI: Seeking to quell speculation over the Congress party’s leadership dynamics in Karnataka, PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi on Tuesday urged the media and political observers not to attach unnecessary political significance to visits to New Delhi by senior state Congress leaders.

On Wednesday, Jarkiholi clarified that trips to the national capital by Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, himself, or any other minister are strictly for official purposes related to the state’s development.

“If Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar or any minister, including myself, travels to Delhi, it should not be interpreted through a political lens. We go there to meet Union ministers and pursue matters concerning Karnataka’s development and administrative work. Nothing more should be read into it,” he asserted.