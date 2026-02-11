Jarkiholi urges public not to read politics into Delhi visits amid leadership speculation

BELGAVI: Seeking to quell speculation over the Congress party’s leadership dynamics in Karnataka, PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi on Tuesday urged the media and political observers not to attach unnecessary political significance to visits to New Delhi by senior state Congress leaders.
On Wednesday, Jarkiholi clarified that trips to the national capital by Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, himself, or any other minister are strictly for official purposes related to the state’s development.
“If Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar or any minister, including myself, travels to Delhi, it should not be interpreted through a political lens. We go there to meet Union ministers and pursue matters concerning Karnataka’s development and administrative work. Nothing more should be read into it,” he asserted.
His remarks come amid renewed chatter within political circles about a possible leadership reshuffle in the state. However, Jarkiholi reiterated that the issue of leadership has already been discussed at length and that the final word rests with the party high command.
“I have spoken about the leadership confusion several times. Any decision regarding leadership will be taken by the high command, and that decision will be final. If there is any confusion, it is for the high command to resolve,” he said.
When asked about statements reportedly made by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah or Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar on the matter, Jarkiholi declined to comment on the speculation. “I am not aware of what the Chief Minister or the Deputy Chief Minister may have said. You should ask those who have made such statements,” he said.
Jarkiholi’s comments appear aimed at calming speculation over internal rifts within the ruling party.