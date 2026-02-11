KSDL ropes in actor Tamannaah to promote revamped product line

BENGALURU: Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL) on Tuesday launched a revamped range of its products, including Mysuru Sandal Soap, and appointed actor Tamannaah Bhatia as its brand ambassador.

The organisation unveiled 57 products with redesigned packaging as part of its efforts to expand its market presence and diversify beyond its traditional offerings.

The refreshed product line includes sandalwood oil, jasmine-scented soaps, perfumes, toothpaste, coconut oil, petroleum jelly and organic products, taking KSDL’s total portfolio to nearly 60 items. Advertisements featuring Tamannaah were also released on the occasion.

At the event, Minister for Large and Medium Industries MB Patil said KSDL has diversified into premium and fragrance-based products, including jasmine soap and perfumery items.

He said jasmine oil, which costs over Rs 4 lakh per litre, is being used for high-end products priced at Rs 400, and that there is growing demand for jasmine-based products in European markets. Patil added that officials have visited Coimbatore and Kannauj to establish partnerships for the perfumery segment.

He noted that exports currently account for around one per cent of KSDL’s total sales, and a roadmap has been prepared to increase export share in the coming years.

KSDL Chairman CS Appaji Nadagouda said the company expects its turnover to reach Rs 2,000 crore this year, with profits projected to cross Rs 500 crore. He said modern marketing strategies are being adopted to support growth, including the appointment of a national-level brand ambassador.

Tamannaah said Mysuru Sandal Soap is closely associated with her childhood memories and trust.