Lokayukta issues fresh notices to over 40 people in MUDA scam case

MYSURU: The controversial Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) 50:50 site allotment scam, which had earlier created ripples across Karnataka, is once again in the spotlight, triggering anxiety among both site sellers and beneficiaries.

In a major twist to the case, investigations into 134 MUDA files have been revived, giving fresh momentum to the probe into alleged large-scale irregularities in site allotments.

As part of the renewed investigation, the Lokayukta has issued notices to over 40 individuals who had obtained sites under the 50:50 scheme, sources said.

The scam pertains to allegations of illegal allotment of 1,055 residential sites, which reportedly resulted in a financial loss running into several thousand crores of rupees.

The Lokayukta has continued its investigation into the matter, examining violations of statutory norms and misuse of authority in the distribution of sites.

According to officials, fresh notices have also been served on former Mysuru Urban Development Authority commissioner Dinesh, Natesh, and several other officials and stakeholders connected to the case. They have been directed to appear for questioning.

The notices have reportedly been issued to both those who allotted sites in violation of legal procedures and those who benefited from the allotments, indicating that the probe is being widened to fix accountability at all levels.

Meanwhile, Lokayukta Superintendent of Police Udesh is said to have formally summoned the accused and beneficiaries, asking them to cooperate with the investigation and provide relevant documents and clarifications.