Priyank Kharge’s follower dances with pistol in Karnataka's Kalaburagi; BJP says district den for gun, drug mafia

KALABURAGI: A video showing a follower of district in-charge minister Priyank Kharge and Afzalpur MLA MY Patil dancing while holding a pistol went viral on Tuesday.

The aide, Matin Patel, was seen dancing with some others on a stage with the firearm in his hand. The Chowk police have filed a case.

Police Commissioner Dr Sharanappa SD told TNIE that a notice has been served to Matin Patel, who has replied that it was a toy gun made of plastic. He has also stated that he was dancing at a wedding ceremony of his relatives and his followers had videographed it. The police are verifying his reply, the commissioner said.

Reacting strongly to the incident, the state BJP said law and order has died in Kalaburagi. “It is Republic of Kalaburagi,” the party taunted.

“Matin Patel who is identified in the closer group of Afzalpur MLA M. Y. Patil and minister @ Priyank Kharge has shown his egotism by exhibiting Pistol in public. This is the real picture of Kalaburagi which is in the tight grip of @ Kharge,” the party posted on its official X account.

“Kalaburagi has become a den of gun and drug mafia. Rowdies are wandering without fear. Incapable Priyank Khargeji, is it your model of ruling. When you are in the hangout of power, who will take action on your followers,” the party questioned.