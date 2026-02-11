Ryot cuts branches of sandalwood tree in protest against unfair prices at Vidhana Soudha

BENGALURU: In an unusual protest against the government and its officials, a farmer from Chikka-magaluru chopped two branches of a sandalwood tree inside the Vidhana Soudha premises on Tuesday.

The police arrested Vishu Kumar, and registered a case against him. Kumar’s action came a day after officials allegedly cut down 30 sandalwood trees belonging to him at Tarikere taluk in Chikkamagaluru district.

Rs 420 per sandalwood tree not enough, claims farmer

The incident took place near the West Gate of Vidhana Soudha around 12.30 pm on Wednesday. Kumar entered the premises and chopped two branches of a sandalwood tree in front of Shakti Soudha with a machete he was carrying, to express his anger against the government.

Police said the farmer has a dispute with the National Highways Authority of India and forest officials over land acquisition. He said he was frustrated as the government had failed to pay fair compensation for the trees that were felled.

For the Tumakuru–Shivamogga National Highway project, the government had acquired farmland in the region. As part of this, land belonging to Vishu Kumar was also acquired. Around 3,000 sandalwood trees standing within a 300-metre stretch of the acquired land were cut down by the government. The compensation was fixed at Rs 420 per sandalwood tree, which Kumar claimed was inadequate. He, along with other farmers, had approached the court seeking justice. However, officials allegedly cut down the sandalwood trees even before the court passed an order.