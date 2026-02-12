Ahead of Karnataka budget, leadership tussle in Congress back in spotlight

BENGALURU: With Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar camping in New Delhi for three days, the leadership tussle between him and CM Siddaramaiah is once again in the spotlight, especially at a time when the latter is all set to present his record 17th budget tentatively on March 6.
Shivakumar sensed that after the budget, Siddaramaiah would meet with Congress high command leaders, especially Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, to seek a nod to carry out the long-pending cabinet reshuffle, a party source said. “Which is why Shivakumar is going all out to get a word from the high command over power sharing,” the source added.
Siddaramaiah has time and again clarified that he will adhere to the decision taken by the Congress high command.
Both Shivakumar and his younger brother,former Bengaluru Rural MP DK Suresh,have said that the “time will answer” everything. “I still have faith that Siddaramaiah will keep his word (on power sharing),” Suresh told reporters.
The Shivakumar camp, which initiated the leadership debate as soon as Siddaramaiah completed two and a half years in office last November, is seemingly trying to maintain the momentum until the high command clears the air. The Shivakumar camp also wants to strike at a time when some of the members in the Siddaramaiah camp are sulking.
“Former cooperation minister KN Rajanna is unhappy as Siddaramaiah did not rescue him when he was dismissed from the cabinet. The CM is yet to respond positively to Rajanna’s aspiration of becoming the apex bank chairman,” a party insider said. Also, Rajanna did not attend a recent Valmiki community mutt event at Rajanahalli, which was attended by Siddaramaiah.
Except for CM’s son, Congress MCL Dr Yathindra, no other prominent leader like Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi, are asserting that Siddaramaiah will remain as CM for the full term as they are showing signs of falling in line with the party high command’s decision.
“If Rahul gives an audience to Shivakumar, which is unlikely, it will be a game-changer in the latter’s favour,” opined a political observer.
Shivakumar, who managed to have some 40 MLAs at the recent Kanakotsava event in Kanakapura, was trying to take many more into confidence. His camp members, including Ramanagara MLA Iqbal Hussain and Channagiri MLA Basavaraj Shivaganga, claimed that already 80-90 MLAs are in favour of Shivakumar.
After February 16, Shivakumar loyalists are planning to raise their voice which would embarrass the high command and also Siddaramaiah, according to a source. But sources in the Siddaramaiah camp said that Shivakumar’s strategy is mainly to scuttle the CM’s plan to create more DCM posts during the reshuffle and also to continue as KPCC chief.
Meanwhile, a group of 25 legislators led by Animal Husbandry Minister K Venkatesh, going abroad has created a buzz as most of them identify with the Siddaramaiah camp. Interestingly, DK Suresh issued a clarification that DK Shivakumar has no role in it.
“I don’t know. It may be some people within our party or from the opposition trying to malign the latter’s image,” he asserted. He also rubbished Shivakumar camp’s plan to hold a meeting at a resort to counter Siddaramaiah camp, which is bound to foreign trips.
DKS meets Venugopal, no audience with Rahul
Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar called on AICC general secretary ( organisation) KC Venugopal at the latter’s residence in Delhi on Wednesday evening. He discussed the state’s political scenario, said sources.
Earlier, Shivakumar also called on AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge. But, Shivakumar could not get Rahul’s audience.
No need to politicise every Delhi trip: Satish
BELAGAVI: Seeking to end speculation over the Congress’ internal leadership dynamics in Karnataka , Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi on Tuesday urged the media and political observers not to attach needless “political meaning” to visits to New Delhi by senior state Congress leaders. On Wednesday, Satish clarified that trips to the national capital by Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, himself, or any other minister are strictly for official purposes related to the state’s development.
“If Shivakumar or any minister, including myself, travels to Delhi, it should not be interpreted through a political lens. We go there to meet Union ministers and pursue matters concerning Karnataka’s development and administrative works. Nothing more should be read into it,” he added. Satish reiterated that the issue of leadership has already been discussed at length and that the final word rests with the party high command.