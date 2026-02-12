Ahead of Karnataka budget, leadership tussle in Congress back in spotlight

BENGALURU: With Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar camping in New Delhi for three days, the leadership tussle between him and CM Siddaramaiah is once again in the spotlight, especially at a time when the latter is all set to present his record 17th budget tentatively on March 6.

Shivakumar sensed that after the budget, Siddaramaiah would meet with Congress high command leaders, especially Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, to seek a nod to carry out the long-pending cabinet reshuffle, a party source said. “Which is why Shivakumar is going all out to get a word from the high command over power sharing,” the source added.

Siddaramaiah has time and again clarified that he will adhere to the decision taken by the Congress high command.

Both Shivakumar and his younger brother,former Bengaluru Rural MP DK Suresh,have said that the “time will answer” everything. “I still have faith that Siddaramaiah will keep his word (on power sharing),” Suresh told reporters.

The Shivakumar camp, which initiated the leadership debate as soon as Siddaramaiah completed two and a half years in office last November, is seemingly trying to maintain the momentum until the high command clears the air. The Shivakumar camp also wants to strike at a time when some of the members in the Siddaramaiah camp are sulking.