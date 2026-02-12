Around 25K people to take part in nationwide strike; transport, emergency services to not be affected

BENGALURU: Nearly 25 lakh people from Karnataka are expected to take part in the nationwide general strike on Thursday. Industrial sector workers, scheme workers like Anganwadi, ASHA, mid-day meal workers and others will take part in the strike.

While there will be no disruption to public transport, including Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) and Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), representatives of trade unions said bank services will be affected.

While hospital and ambulance services will remain unaffected, there are no announcements on the closure of schools and colleges in the state, and they are likely to remain open.

The Joint Committee of Trade Unions (JCTU), a coalition of over 10 unions, including Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS) and others said they have called for the strike, demanding that the Union government repeal the four new labour codes and not to rename MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act).

Trade union leader DA Vijay Bhaskar told The New Indian Express, “We have not issued a strike notice for transport services in Karnataka. We couldn’t give the 21-day strike notice. But transport workers support the demands of the nationwide general strike, and buses would run as usual without any disruption.

All bank and and insurance unions have extended their support to the strike, and except for State Bank of India, other banks would not be open on Thursday.”

Meanwhile, KV Bhat, coordinator of JCTU, said there will be protests across the state, with hundreds of protesters gathering at Town Hall in Bengaluru.