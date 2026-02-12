GBA chief Mahenshwar Rao instructs officials to clear risky tree branches
BENGALURU: Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao on Wednesday instructed officials to clear trees in dangerous condition in the GBA limits.
Speaking at the coordination meeting held with all departments, including Fire, Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM), Bengalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), railways and others, Rao directed the forest department officials to identify trees in dangerous condition in the city, and that necessary steps are taken to clear them soon.
He said that tree branches that are obstructing traffic signals, posing risks to pedestrians on footpaths, those leaning onto roads, or blocking streetlights must be cut and cleared immediately. He also told officials to clear fallen logs.
“Applications submitted by various departments through the ‘MARCS’ portal for road cutting must be approved promptly. After approval, the departments concerned must complete the road cutting works within the stipulated time and ensure quality restoration and reconstruction of the roads,” he said.
He said that the corporations must take up the construction of pedestrian foot overbridges. “Pending works related to the relocation of bus stops aimed at reducing traffic congestion must be completed quickly”, he said.
Mentioning that the traffic police have submitted a list of waterlogging points in the city, Rao directed that they be inspected before the onset of the monsoon, and necessary measures must be taken to prevent water stagnation on roads.
“Proper drainage arrangements must be ensured on the flyovers along the Outer Ring Road stretch from Silk Board Junction to KR Puram. Since rainwater is currently seeping from flyovers onto service roads and causing damage, adequate pipe systems should be installed to prevent leakage,” Rao said.
The meeting also decided to immediately commence towing operations in all city corporations, effectively prevent sewage inflow into the K-100 drain, provide adequate parking facilities at and around metro stations and resolve issues and accelerate ongoing white-topping works.