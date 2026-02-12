GBA chief Mahenshwar Rao instructs officials to clear risky tree branches

BENGALURU: Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao on Wednesday instructed officials to clear trees in dangerous condition in the GBA limits.

Speaking at the coordination meeting held with all departments, including Fire, Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM), Bengalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), railways and others, Rao directed the forest department officials to identify trees in dangerous condition in the city, and that necessary steps are taken to clear them soon.

He said that tree branches that are obstructing traffic signals, posing risks to pedestrians on footpaths, those leaning onto roads, or blocking streetlights must be cut and cleared immediately. He also told officials to clear fallen logs.

“Applications submitted by various departments through the ‘MARCS’ portal for road cutting must be approved promptly. After approval, the departments concerned must complete the road cutting works within the stipulated time and ensure quality restoration and reconstruction of the roads,” he said.