Hampi Utsav to feature its first drone show this year

HAMPI: This year’s Hampi Utsav will witness a blend of heritage and modern technology with the skies being turned into grand digital canvas, etching the splendour of the historical Vijayanagara empire through a spectacular drone show.

Lakhs of visitors from across India and other countries are expected to throng the historical city to attend the world famous event scheduled to be held from February 13 to 15. The highlight of this edition will be a first of its kind high-tech aerial display featuring 1,000 drones – similar to the one captivated the audience during the Mysuru Dasara celebrations.

The event will also feature helicopter rides during the day. The drone show to be held near the Gayatri Peetha stage will depict the rise of the empire, its golden era and defining moments of diplomacy and warfare. Iconic rulers such as Sri Krishnadevaraya, Devaraya and the founders Hakka and Bukka will be brought to life through intricate aerial formations.

Prominent monuments of Hampi, including the stone chariot, gopuram of Virupaksha Temple, Ugra Narasimha statue, Kadlekalu Ganesha, Sasivekalu Ganesha, Lotus Mahal, Queen’s Bath, Mahanavami Dibba and the Vijaya Vittala Temple will feature in the drone show.

Vijayanagara District In-charge Minister Zameer Ahmad Khan said this year’s Hampi Utsav is expected to attract more than 10 lakh visitors. All district-level officials are working hard to make the event a success, he said.

Deputy Commissioner Kavitha S Mannikeri confirmed that elaborate preparations are under way for the festival.