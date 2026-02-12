IBCA delegates explore Mysuru’s wildlife institutions after Bandipur field visit

MYSURU: The International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA) delegates participating in the executive course on capacity building for wildlife and conservation practitioners visited the Mysuru Palace, Mysuru Zoo and Wildlife Rescue Centre on Wednesday to learn about the state’s heritage and wildlife conservation institutions.

The visits followed a series of high-level technical sessions and exploration of the Bandipur Tiger Reserve on the third day of the programme. At Bandipur, the delegates observed habitat management practices, anti-poaching measures and ongoing conservation initiatives.

Former director of the Wildlife Institute of India, Dr VB Mathur, delivered two detailed presentations, in his session on Smart Green Infrastructures where he spoke on the need for environmentally sensitive infrastructure planning in biodiversity-rich areas, highlighting strategies to minimise habitat fragmentation and ensure ecological sustainability.

He also spoke on Conservation Standards for Big Cats and Management Effectiveness Evaluation (MEE) of tiger reserves in India, explaining India’s structured framework for assessing and strengthening tiger reserve management. The session covered scientific monitoring systems, protection mechanisms and evaluation parameters that guide adaptive management.

Manoj Kumar, the principal secretary of the forest, ecology and environment department, spoke on the importance of involving local communities in conservation efforts and elaborated on conflict mitigation measures, compensation mechanisms and participatory forest management models.

The next session of the course will be held in Nagarahole Tiger Reserve on Thursday.