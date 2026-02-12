Karnataka Cabinet approves IPL 2026 matches at Chinnaswamy Stadium after safety upgrades

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government has given the green light to resume matches at the M. Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium, which had been barred from hosting games following the stampede during RCB’s victory celebrations on 4 June 2025.

The Cabinet, in principle, approved holding IPL 2026 matches at Chinnaswamy Stadium. The Home Department has been tasked with issuing guidelines, including certain conditions, within the next day or two, said Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H. K. Patil after Thursday’s meeting.

“The Cabinet has taken the reports of Justice Michael D’Cunha and the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) expert committee, led by Chief Commissioner M. Maheshwara Rao, very seriously,” he added. Widening the stadium gates was also discussed, hinting that the inaugural IPL 2026 match could be held at Chinnaswamy Stadium.