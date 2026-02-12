Karnataka electricity supply companies seek 64p hike in power tariff

BENGALURU: The five electricity supply companies (Escoms) of Karnataka have sought an average 67 paise hike in power tariff for the financial year 2026-27 that will have an impact across the state.

They have also sought a revision of tariff for power supplied to irrigation pumpsets, and commercial and industrial consumer categories, citing revenue losses. They have included the government contribution of pension and gratuity (P&G) which consumers have to bear as one of the reasons for revision.

While issuing the tariff orders in March 2025, KERC had announced that the revision would be frozen for three years (till 2027) and only top-up revisions will be allowed after following a due procedure that includes public hearing.

KERC on March 28, 2025 had announced a 7% hike in electricity bills. It had reduced the per-unit charge for domestic and industrial consumers and increased the fixed charge by Rs 25 across the board.

In their proposal, Escoms have sought KERC to consider fare revision based on the annual performance review (APR) for 2023-24, approval of annual revenue requirement and retail supply tariff for 2025-26 and 2027-28 and to meet their revenue deficit.

In its order, KERC had included the March 3, 2025 order of including the P&G surcharge (government contribution) of 36 paise per unit in the tariff hike for the financial year 2026, 35 paise per unit for the FY 2027 and 34 paise per unit for FY 2028.