Nasha Mukt: Karnataka pushes for universities free of narcotics

BENGALURU: Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, an anti-narcotic campus drive, was launched in the city on Wednesday.

Speaking at the joint programme on ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat, Nasha Mukt Karnataka, Nasha Mukt Campus’ and the ‘Dhathru’ organ donation initiative at Vidhana Soudha on Wednesday, Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao emphasized that tackling drug abuse requires more than legislation.

“Addiction often begins due to peer pressure or curiosity and later turns into dependency. Laws alone cannot eliminate this menace; public awareness and parental vigilance are equally important,” he said, calling for the programme to be implemented in all universities across Karnataka.

Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara highlighted strict action against foreign nationals misusing student visas for drug-related activities. “We are identifying and arresting them. Those providing accommodation are also being monitored, and students are kept under 24x7 surveillance. In coordination with the FRRO, those with expired visas are traced and deported,” he said.

RGUHS Vice-Chancellor Dr. BC Bhagavan added that over 40,000 students from 250 colleges have joined the anti-drug campaign, and more than 7,000 students and faculty members have pledged organ donation under the university’s ‘Dhathru’ initiative.