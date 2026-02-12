Two homestays in Karnataka's Mandya lose registration for location in eco-sensitive zone

BENGALURU: The District Tourism Committee, headed by the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Mandya, cancelled the registration of Atma Veda Homestay and Indra Neeladatta Homestay for allegedly being established in the Eco-Sensitive Zone (ESZ) of the Cauvery River in Srirangapatna and also for violation of the conditions of homestays prescribed by the government. Chief Officer of Srirangapatna Town Municipal Council cancelled the general license issued to them.
The move comes in the wake of directions issued by Upa Lokayukta Justice B Veerappa after registering suomoto cases for alleged encroachment of the buffer zone of the Cauvery in Mandya district. The Upa Lokayukta has directed the DC and other authorities to identify the buffer zone near Chandravana Ashrama and the ESZ of the Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary since no action was taken by the local authorities.
The Upa Lokayukta noted that the Tahsildar of Srirangapatna taluk has not filed any objections before the High Court for vacating the stay in the proceedings in the writ petition filed by River Ranch against the notice issued by the local authorities over encroachment of the buffer zone, as Srirangapatna Tahsildar informed that she had given only information to the government advocate. Later, she gave an undertaking that she would file the necessary objections within 15 days.
Case registered
The Assistant Executive Engineer of Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited informed Justice Veerappa that they have evicted the encroachment of the Karab area of the river Cauvery in terms of the order dated August 28, 2025, passed by the High Court.
However, the owner of the River Ranch resort made encroachment again for a garden in the river Karab area, in violation of the high court order, for which a criminal case is registered at Srirangapatna Town police station on January 14, 2026, under Section 329(3) of the BNS 2023 against Sweta, wife of Preetham Punith.
The authorities have conducted the survey with respect to the buffer zone of the Bangaradoddi canal and the Cauvery bearing Sy.No. 164 to 178, where the constructions were made, but no action was taken by them to protect the buffer zone by removing encroachment. However, they said that they will remove the encroachments made by private persons. The Upa Lokayukta has adjourning further hearing to March 2.