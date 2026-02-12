Two homestays in Karnataka's Mandya lose registration for location in eco-sensitive zone

BENGALURU: The District Tourism Committee, headed by the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Mandya, cancelled the registration of Atma Veda Homestay and Indra Neeladatta Homestay for allegedly being established in the Eco-Sensitive Zone (ESZ) of the Cauvery River in Srirangapatna and also for violation of the conditions of homestays prescribed by the government. Chief Officer of Srirangapatna Town Municipal Council cancelled the general license issued to them.

The move comes in the wake of directions issued by Upa Lokayukta Justice B Veerappa after registering suomoto cases for alleged encroachment of the buffer zone of the Cauvery in Mandya district. The Upa Lokayukta has directed the DC and other authorities to identify the buffer zone near Chandravana Ashrama and the ESZ of the Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary since no action was taken by the local authorities.

The Upa Lokayukta noted that the Tahsildar of Srirangapatna taluk has not filed any objections before the High Court for vacating the stay in the proceedings in the writ petition filed by River Ranch against the notice issued by the local authorities over encroachment of the buffer zone, as Srirangapatna Tahsildar informed that she had given only information to the government advocate. Later, she gave an undertaking that she would file the necessary objections within 15 days.