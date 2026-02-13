34 bonded labourers rescued from brick kiln near Ilkal in Bagalkot

BAGALKOT: In a significant operation, a team led by Tahsildar Amaresh Pammar rescued several bonded labourers of Odisha, including child workers, from a brick kiln located on the outskirts of Sanklapur village near Ilkal recently.

Acting swiftly on a complaint received from an NGO, the taluk administration conducted a surprise visit to the brick kiln and carried out the rescue operation. During the raid, officials freed a total of 34 bonded labourers. Among them were five child labourers and nine children who had dropped out of school and were found working at the site. The operation was carried out with the support of Rural Police Sub-Inspector Mallikarjun Sattigouda, Child Development Project Officer Muthanna, Labour Welfare Officer Rakesh Shirakanahalli, Revenue Inspector Boragi and other officials.

Following the rescue, the brick kiln owners were warned, and a case has been registered against them under relevant laws, the police said. The authorities have initiated further legal proceedings in connection with the exploitation of workers and employment of children.