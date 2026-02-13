Farmers meet CM Siddaramaiah over legal guarantee for MSP

BENGALURU: Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (Non Political) leaders on Thursday urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to pass a resolution in the Assembly demanding that the Centre provide legal guarantee for the minimum support prices (MSPs) for all agricultural produce.

Morcha convener Jagjit Singh Dallewal and co-convenor Kurburu Shantakumar met the CM in Bengaluru on Thursday and also urged the CM to oppose the India–US trade deal.

The CM has assured the farmers that he would discuss their demands with the ministers concerned and decide on the future course of action within a week. In a memorandum submitted to the CM, the morcha leaders said there is a need to formulate a national policy to compensate farmers for losses caused by climate change, as droughts and floods are becoming more frequent.