International conference on dam safety in Bengaluru on Feb 13, 14

BENGALURU: Bengaluru will host an international conference on dam safety on February 13 and 14 at Indian Institute of Science (IISc). About 400 experts, including 25 international experts from 10 countries, will participate. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah would inaugurate the conference on Friday.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who also holds the Irrigation portfolio, said, “The international conference on dam safety is being held in Bengaluru at the same time as Karnataka government is completing 1,000 days.”

Shivakumar also informed that as many as 46 research papers will be presented on dam safety. Union Ministers V Somanna, Raj Bhushan Choudhary and Karnataka Minister N S Boseraju will attend the conference. He said, “In Karnataka, we are spending Rs 1,500 crores for the safety of 58 dams.

We have begun replacing the crest gates in the Tungabhadra Dam. We are doing a safety audit and we are taking up repairs based on that. Around 75% of dams are more than 25 years old. We are facing one or the other issue, we don’t want to compromise on the safety of dams.”