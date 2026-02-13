INTERVIEW| Karnataka seeks equity, not generosity: CM Siddaramaiah

The State will pursue all remedies and continue to raise its voice at every platform on skewed devolution formulae adopted by Finance Commissions, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah told Bansy Kalappa during an exclusive chat with The New Indian Express on financial challenges before the state, as it preps for the budget.

Will additional allocations made by the 16th Finance Commission impact the Karnataka budget positively?

The 16th Finance Commission’s additional allocations must be viewed through the lens of fairness and federal balance. Karnataka is one of India’s foremost economic engines, leading in technology, GST contribution, exports and innovation. Any enhanced allocation is not a concession, but a partial correction of long-standing fiscal imbalance faced by progressive states like ours.

While such allocations may provide additional fiscal space for infrastructure, social justice initiatives, agriculture and human development, the larger concern remains. A state that has demonstrated fiscal discipline and population stabilization cannot be penalized for its success through skewed devolution formulas and excessive reliance on cesses that bypass states.

Karnataka seeks equity, not generosity. We will continue to craft an ambitious, growth-driven and inclusive budget anchored in our own strength. We expect true cooperative federalism, where contribution and commitment are respected, and Karnataka receives its rightful share in the national framework.

How do you see the way forward? Will future finance commissions be pushed into setting right the anomalies of the 15th Finance Commission?

The way forward must be anchored in restoring fiscal balance and protecting the spirit of cooperative federalism. The distortions that emerged during the 15th Finance Commission period, particularly criteria that disadvantage states which ensured population stabilization and maintained fiscal discipline, must be addressed transparently and structurally.