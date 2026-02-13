Karnataka HC asks govt to set up system to safeguard municipal trust assets

BENGALURU: Stating that properties belonging to the state and to the citizens in common, as described under Section 81 of the Karnataka Municipalities Act, 1964, are not being maintained and protected in the manner mandated by law, the Karnataka High Court directed the state to ensure uniform, lawful, and effective implementation of the said provision across the state.

Justice Suraj Govindaraj passed the order allowing a petition filed by Syed Matin Abbas from Periyapatna town in Mysuru district.

The court held that the order dated August 2, 2017, passed by the Deputy Commissioner, cancelling the khata standing in the name of the petitioner, is without jurisdiction and liable to be set aside.

The court ordered that the state government should establish and operationalise the Municipal Trust Property Management System (MTPMS) as the single source of truth for all Section 81 properties, integrating Bhoomi, Mojini, e-Municipalities, Sakala, etc., and should assign a Trust Property Identification Number (TPIN) to each property.

A public digital portal should be maintained displaying municipality-wise trust properties, and mechanisms should be provided for citizen reporting of encroachments or misuse, subject to appropriate safeguards against abuse.