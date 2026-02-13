Karnataka Lokayukta sleuths raid four state govt officials

BENGALURU: The Lokayukta police on Thursday unearthed disproportionate assets worth several crores allegedly acquired by four officials of the State Government.

Twenty-nine were searched following the cases under the Prevention of Corruption Act against them for allegedly possessing disproportionate assets (DA). In Bengaluru city, Purushotham Das Hegade, Executive Engineer, Karnataka State Highways Improvement Project, PWD, was found with Rs 11.29cr DA. He owned several properties and two educational institutions, 11 acres agricultural land, Rs 44.23L in cash, Rs 60.79L worth gold, silver ornaments and `27L fixed deposits. Superintendent Engineer H M Janardhana, Karnataka Residential Educational Institutions Society, in Bengaluru rural, allegedly possessed Rs 4.42 cr DA- a site, three houses, 34 acres of agricultural land, Rs 7L worth of gold and silver ornaments, and Rs 1.70 cr cash. In Davanagere, Assistant Executive Engineer Arjun R H (Civil), Bescom, allegedly owned Rs 2.18cr DA.

Survey Supervisor Somalingappa Pakkirappa Siddanagoudar, office of the Assistant Director of Land Records in Dharwad, allegedly possessed Rs 1.82 crore DA.