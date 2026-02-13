New FAR norms to boost industrial growth in Karnataka, says Minister MB Patil

BENGALURU: In a significant reform initiative, the Department of Large and Medium Industries has issued orders revising the Floor Area Ratio (FAR) norms applicable to industrial plots. Large and Medium Industries Minister MB Patil on Thursday said the decision is expected to spur industrial growth and boost residential real estate activity in areas developed by the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB).

Providing details, he said, “Until now, only 65 per cent of the land in industrial plots could be utilised for industrial construction. This has now been increased to 75 per cent. This landmark decision will reduce the extent of land required for industrial purposes.

As a result, entrepreneurs will not have to incur heavy expenditure on land purchase. At the same time, more agricultural land will remain with farmers. This reflects a progressive and facilitative governance approach.”

He pointed out that under the earlier FAR norms, investors faced several constraints. For example, if 10 acres were allotted to an industrial unit, only about 6.5 acres could be used for construction.

The remaining area had to be set aside for surface parking and mandatory setbacks on all four sides of the building. These requirements have now been substantially reduced, the minister said.

Earlier, for industrial buildings up to 7 metres in height, a setback of 1.5m in front and 1m each at the rear and on both sides was mandatory. Under the revised norms, it will be sufficient to leave 1.5m in the front and 1m on either one side (left or right). Similarly, for buildings up to 15m in height, the earlier requirement of leaving 3–10m in front and 1.5-8m on the remaining sides has been rationalised to 2–6m in front and 1.5–6m on the other sides.