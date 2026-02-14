Finalising moon landing point for Chandrayaan-4: ISRO chairman

BENGALURU: As scientists at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) have stated that the south polar lunar surface, the Mons Mouton (MM), is ideal for landing and collecting samples under the Chandrayaan-4 mission (CH-4), the organisation’s chief said the landing locations are not yet finalised.

“The CH-4 project mission is approved, and we are in the design stage. A lot of deliberations over the landing sites are ongoing. We have identified some locations,” ISRO Chairman V Narayanan told TNIE. Deliberations and designing the mission based on the landing location are a part of the preparation, he added.

The ISRO scientists said that four locations are being deliberated, and they have been termed as MM-1, MM-3, MM-4 and MM-5. These locations were zeroed in based on the data obtained from the high-resolution camera.

These locations are also close to the Shiva Shakti Point, where the CH-3 mission’s lander Vikram and rover Pragyan had landed on August 26, 2023. This location is around 600Km from the lunar south pole, between the Manzinus C and Simpelius N craters. According to geologists, the location is also over 3.7 billion years old.

The CH-4 mission is scheduled for launch in 2028. Under this, the lander will also collect samples, lift off, and dock with the hovering satellite before returning to Earth. A robotic arm is also being designed that will protrude out of the lander. For the mission, two LVM3 launches are also being planned.